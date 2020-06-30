Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

