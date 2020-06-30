Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.