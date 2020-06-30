Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

