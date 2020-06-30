Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Synopsys worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock valued at $25,402,922 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $189.72 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.