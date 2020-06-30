Morgan Stanley Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Sun Communities by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $275,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,523.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.16. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

