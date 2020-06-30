Morgan Stanley Has $23.16 Million Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of American States Water worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 101.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American States Water by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

