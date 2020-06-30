Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Voya Financial worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,722,000 after purchasing an additional 537,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,143,000 after buying an additional 96,331 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

