NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 286,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NSTG opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,097 shares of company stock worth $382,716. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

