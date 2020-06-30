Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Natera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $930,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,806,115. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NTRA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

