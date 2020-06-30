Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

PLNT stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $9,740,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,039.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

