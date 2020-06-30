Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $39.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

