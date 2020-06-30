RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

