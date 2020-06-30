Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.67% of Safety Insurance Group worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFT shares. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

