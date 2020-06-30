Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 26,685 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $638.87 million, a PE ratio of -243.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.