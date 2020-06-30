Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 418 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 198.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SYBT stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,539 shares of company stock worth $384,117. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

