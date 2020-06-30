Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 716,819 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716,819 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 343,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PK opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

