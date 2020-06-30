Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a PE ratio of 29.06. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

