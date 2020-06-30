Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 11,507 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $59,565,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after buying an additional 328,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after buying an additional 173,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.