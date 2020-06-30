Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 21,564 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of DRQ opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.88 and a beta of 1.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

