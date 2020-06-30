Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

