Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

