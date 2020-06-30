Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 122.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $10,154,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVE stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

