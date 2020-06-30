Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of HealthStream worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $670.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

