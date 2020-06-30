Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 294.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arch Coal worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

