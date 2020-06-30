Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 673,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 178,463 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,112,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 613,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMN. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

