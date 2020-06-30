Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 256.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

