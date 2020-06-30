Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $696,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,142,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

