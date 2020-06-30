Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

