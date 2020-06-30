Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,497 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $232.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

