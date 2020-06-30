Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,738 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Novocure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,536,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

