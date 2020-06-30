Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 312,733 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312,733 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,353,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TransUnion by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:TRU opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

