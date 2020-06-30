Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 96,035 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,153 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 96,035 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,928 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yelp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $42,018.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,126 shares of company stock worth $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.