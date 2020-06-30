Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Stepan worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $126,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCL opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

