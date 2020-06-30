Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ:SYNC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Synacor has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synacor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synacor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Synacor by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 920,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP boosted its position in Synacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

