TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,682 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $811.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $245,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,236 shares of company stock worth $5,761,953. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. National Securities began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

