Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Axa’s 10th Largest Position

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axa’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $196,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,346,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 873,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,595,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $350.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.07 and its 200-day moving average is $325.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.