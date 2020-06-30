Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $868,676.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 14,832 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $266,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,006. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

