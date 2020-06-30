Thunderbird Partners LLP Takes $89.13 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565,153 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,130,000. Microsoft makes up 13.9% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $168,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $12,775,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

