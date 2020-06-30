Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 42.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,869,000 after buying an additional 414,550 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,104,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,052,000 after buying an additional 311,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after buying an additional 75,682 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,538,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 132.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

