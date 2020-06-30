Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

