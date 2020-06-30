Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 268.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUM. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000.

NYSEARCA:EUM opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

