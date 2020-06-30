TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NYSE:TDG opened at $443.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.33. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

