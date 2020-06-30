Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 31,188 Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.61% of Triple-S Management worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 6,965.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $896.44 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

