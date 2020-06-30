Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of ARMK opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

