Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $189.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $197.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

