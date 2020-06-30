Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $58,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BOH. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:BOH opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

