Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Holdings Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

