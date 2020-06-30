Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

