Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154,114 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Falcon Minerals worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,080.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $313.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.