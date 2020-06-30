Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,458,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average is $299.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

